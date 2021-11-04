Incorporations

Two businesses were incorporated in Columbia County last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 2, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Double T Properties, LLC, Mitchell Bradley Owens, 100 Deer Crossing Drive, Magnolia filed 10/26/21.

K&T Collection LLC, Tatyana King, 508 W. University, Magnolia filed 10/28/21.

NEVADA

English Trucking LLC, Trista English, 358 Nevada 33, Emmet filed 10/25/21.

OUACHITA

Queen City Train Rides LLC, Sherri Steelman, 473 Ouachita Road 43, Camden filed 10/29/21.

UNION

RTG Hauling Services LLC, Rashawn Z. Hall, 239 Brazle Road, El Dorado filed 10/25/21.

Mobley Medical Clinic, PLLC, Jessica Pate Mobley, 226 Cedar Hill Road, El Dorado filed 10/25/21.

Jaiarka LLC, Venkata Surya Phani Bhushan Durvasula, 2110 W. Main St., El Dorado filed 10/26/21.

Dirt, Mud, & Street Cycle LLC, Rodney A. Tubbs, 232 Smokey Road, El Dorado filed 10/28/21.

Blacktop Transportation E&G LLC, Joanna Kuhn, 443 N. Washington Ave, Suite B, El Dorado filed 10/28/21.

T.D. Jones Services LLC, Tony Jones, 107 Timber Creek Drive, El Dorado filed 10/28/21

