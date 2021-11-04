South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 2, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Double T Properties, LLC, Mitchell Bradley Owens, 100 Deer Crossing Drive, Magnolia filed 10/26/21.
K&T Collection LLC, Tatyana King, 508 W. University, Magnolia filed 10/28/21.
NEVADA
English Trucking LLC, Trista English, 358 Nevada 33, Emmet filed 10/25/21.
OUACHITA
Queen City Train Rides LLC, Sherri Steelman, 473 Ouachita Road 43, Camden filed 10/29/21.
UNION
RTG Hauling Services LLC, Rashawn Z. Hall, 239 Brazle Road, El Dorado filed 10/25/21.
Mobley Medical Clinic, PLLC, Jessica Pate Mobley, 226 Cedar Hill Road, El Dorado filed 10/25/21.
Jaiarka LLC, Venkata Surya Phani Bhushan Durvasula, 2110 W. Main St., El Dorado filed 10/26/21.
Dirt, Mud, & Street Cycle LLC, Rodney A. Tubbs, 232 Smokey Road, El Dorado filed 10/28/21.
Blacktop Transportation E&G LLC, Joanna Kuhn, 443 N. Washington Ave, Suite B, El Dorado filed 10/28/21.
T.D. Jones Services LLC, Tony Jones, 107 Timber Creek Drive, El Dorado filed 10/28/21