The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has received reports about drilling activity in South Arkansas.
Drilling Permits
Weiser-Brown Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling Company is the contractor for two wildcat wells in Nevada County. The Howell No. 1 is 1,107 feet FSL and 2,435 feet FEL in Section 3-15S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,050 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on the southern end of Nevada County Road 135, east of the Falcon community. The New Hope No. 1 is 2,061 feet FNL and 1,085 feet FEL in Section 34-14S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,500 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on Nevada County Road 4 near New Hope Church. Work on both wells began June 14.
Albemarle Corporation is the operator and Patterson Drilling is the contractor for Brine Injection Well 648-2, surface hole location 2,117 feet FSL and 42 feet FWL, and a bottom hole location of 2,478 feet FNL and 2,306 feet FWL in Section 19-17S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Permit depth is to 8,495 in the Smackover Zone. Work began May 18.
Completions
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado has completed the Spooner No. 1, 951 feet FEL and 817 feet FNL in the Cypress Creek Field of Union County. Total depth was to 3,012 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,769 and 2,774 feet. Daily production is 40 barrels of 15-gravity oil. Work was finished June 1.
Albemarle Corporation has completed the McDaniel Brine Supply Well No. 639-2, 278 feet FSL and 1,090 feet FEL in Section 9-17S-22W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 12,515 feet in the Smackover Lime, with perforations between 11,523 and 12,213 feet. Work was finished May 6.
Workovers
Mission Creek Operating Company has completed the workover of the DMCVU No. 70, Section 14-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field to a depth of 8,685 feet, with perforations in the Cotton Valley Zone between 6,576 and 8,680 feet. Daily production is 5.1 barrels and 6 mcf. Work was finished April 28.
Mission Creek Operating Company has completed the workover of the DMCVU No. 24, Section 14-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field to a depth of 8,650 feet, with perforations in the Cotton Valley Zone between 6,798 and 8,602 feet. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 6 mcf. Work was finished May 18.
Recompletions
Mission Creek Operating has recompleted the Franks-Norwood No. 6, Section 16-18S-21W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,485 in the Travis Peak Field with perforations between 6,057 and 6,061 feet. Daily production is 10.1 barrels. Work was finished May 18.
Mission Creek Operating has completed the Phillips-Nipper No. 2, Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth is to 5,298 feet in the Pettet Zone, with perforations between 5,174 and 5,179 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 10.5 mcf. Work was finished May 10.