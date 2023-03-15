BLEVINS – Not in my backyard was the general consensus of Blevins residents at a public meeting concerning a proposed state prison.
The meeting Monday night began at the Blevins City Hall, but moved to the Word of Faith church when City Hall couldn’t handle the capacity crowd.
Cathy Wahl, who spearheaded the information gathering about the proposed prison, told those attending she was there to share what she knew, but would prefer someone else taking over the protests. She said there’s a petition at the post office stating those who sign are opposed to a prison being built in the Blevins area and people need to sign it to let elected officials know where they stand.
Wahl said she gathered information from newspapers and from listening to the Hempstead County Quorum Court and other media outlets in the area. There are two different size prisons being discussed. One is a 1,000-bed maximum security prison. This one was the focus of attention. Wahl said the state would require 400 acres, and this would create 370 jobs. The other is a 250-bed minimum security prison for those inmates transitioning from prison to life in the world. This one would require 40 acres and create 90 jobs.
She said, according to the state, the annual payroll of the prison would be $21 million and it would take between two and 2.5 years to build, depending on when the money is available. At this time, this is an unfunded project at the state level. In addition, she said Hempstead County was the only county to submit a proposal for the prison this legislative session. She continued, saying there are also two sites in the Gurnsey area being considered.
Wahl said the state is requiring the land to be donated, which means the county will have to buy the land and give it to the state. She added Nevada County is expected to pay for 25 percent of the costs.
The site in Blevins is on U.S. 371 in the area of the Sweet Home Church, while the property in Gurnsey are the Conley and Dickerson Farms. There also a site owned by Potlatch and Nordic Timber in Gurnsey. The prison can’t be located within 1/4 mile of a church, school, business or residence, must be on a paved road with access to all utilities and infrastructure. It also needs to be close to an adequate hospital, she said, or trauma center, but the question is what does the state consider adequate. “We don’t know what checklist the state’s using,” she said.
The state, she continued, will also need an employable workforce, with the unemployment rate in Hempstead County at the end of 2022 being 3 percent. “I’m concerned about how the community will change,” she said, “and what it will cost in taxes.” She pointed out residents can go to the Quorum Court meeting on March 30, but to speak they need to get on the agenda soon.
According to Wahl, Eighth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hale has said he’s concerned about the number of lawyers in the area as crimes committed inside the prison must be dealt with locally with the county having to both prosecute and defend those involved. She added, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office has voiced concerns about deputies being poached to work at the prison for higher pay.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.