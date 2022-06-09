Bankruptcy

One Columbia County bankruptcy has been filed in the past week.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 7, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 2.

Nevada

Sherrie Goodwin, A/K/A Sherrie Hutches, 2997 Hwy 32, Rosston; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 2.

Union

Kathy Lynn Shepard, 661 Monument Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed May 31.

Adolph Glover, 1365 McCall Road, Mount Holly; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 3.

