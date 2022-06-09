South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 7, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 2.
Nevada
Sherrie Goodwin, A/K/A Sherrie Hutches, 2997 Hwy 32, Rosston; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 2.
Union
Kathy Lynn Shepard, 661 Monument Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed May 31.
Adolph Glover, 1365 McCall Road, Mount Holly; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 3.