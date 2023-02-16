South Arkansas corporation activity by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 14, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Reinstatement, MT4, LLC, Marion Tucker, 20 Columbia 81, Magnolia filed 2/6/23.
Reinstatement, Dee & Jai Realtor LLC, Demetria Gill, 31 Columbia Road 491, Magnolia filed 2/7/23.
Tax Contact Update, Maness Hunting Club, 256 Lafayette 71, Taylor filed 2/8/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Burchfield Family Farm, LLC, Dana Beth Harris, 400 North Oak St., McNeil filed 2/8/23.
Reinstatement, McCray Trucking LLC, Willie Redmond McCray, 6091 Columbia Road 36, Magnolia filed 2/9/23.
Nevada
Reinstatement, The Gala Event Center, LLC, Farrah Newton-Jones, 1626 U.S. Hwy 67 N, Prescott filed 2/8/23.
Ouachita
Reinstatement, APC Treasures LLC, Marion Lee Cole, 586 Camark Ave., Camden filed 2/9/23.
Union
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Executive Clothing LLC, Marcus Wayne, 312 Wildwood Drive, El Dorado filed 2/6/23.
Reinstatement, Ark-La-Tex Tree Service, LLC, George L. Daniels Jr., 410 Four Oaks Lane, El Dorado filed 2/6/23.
Articles of Amendment, Longs Roofing & Metal Fabrication, LLC, Michaela Long, 610 E. Padgett Road, El Dorado filed 2/6/23.
Certificate of Organization, Queen's X'quisite Dezigns LLC, Lativia Denise Hall, 550 Beverly Drive, Apt. 309, El Dorado filed 2/6/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, VJ Reynolds Transportation LLC, Calvin William Reynolds, 679 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 2/7/23.
Reinstatement, VJ Reynolds Transportation LLC, Calvin William Reynolds, 679 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 2/7/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, VJ Reynolds Transportation LLC, Calvin William Reynolds, 679 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 2/7/23.
Reinstatement, Lioota, LLC, Charles Foot, 463 Tinsley Road, El Dorado filed 2/8/23.
Reinstatement, Clean Slate Home Services, LLC, Jennifer Jerry, 3674 Nick Springs Road, El Dorado filed 2/8/23.
Reinstatement, Becky's Tanning Salon, Inc., Rebecca S. Thomey, 410 W. 8th St., El Dorado filed 2/9/23.
Reinstatement, Southern Fence Pros LLC, Matthew Muehler, 616 Nolia Ave., El Dorado filed 2/10/23