One South Arkansas resident is among the nine people to whom Gov. Asa Hutchinson intends to grant pardons.
The Governor’s Office released the monthly pardon list on Wednesday.
An additional 55 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
Thomas W. Massey Jr. of Rosston received a pardon. He was convicted of breaking or entering, and theft of property. The notice was issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Hempstead County and 2000 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.