U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, recognized the efforts of Nevada County local Logan Moss who served as an intern on the committee this summer.
Moss completed a five-week long internship with the panel in Washington, D.C. where his responsibilities included researching legislation and assisting staff in preparing for the Farm Bill reauthorization.
“Working with Senator Boozman’s committee staff was great. I’ve spent the last four years of my life learning about agriculture and policy in a classroom setting but nothing compares to knowledge gained by being on Capitol Hill during the development of a Farm Bill,” said Moss.
“Logan has been a valued part of our team as we craft the upcoming Farm Bill. His desire to help improve this vital legislation impacting farmers, ranchers and rural communities in Arkansas and across our country stem from the values that have shaped him. I’m certain this is an experience that will help him in his career and I cannot thank him enough for his service,” Boozman said.
Moss is a native of Rosston and is obtaining a master of science in agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Moss plans on pursuing a Ph.D. His goal is to serve as the Dean of a land-grant College of Agriculture.
Boozman hosts interns year-round.
