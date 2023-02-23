South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 21, 2023 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Certificate of Organization, Sirwashalot LLC, Marty Dodson, 6716 Highway 53, Taylor filed 2/13/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, The Independent Economic Development Council, Inc., Rex Lenard, 24 Lafayette 301, Stamps filed 2/14/23.
Miscellaneous Filing, MT4, LLC, Marion Tucker, 20 Columbia 81, Magnolia filed 2/15/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Spirit Led Fellowship Church, Kevin Murphy, 13 Springwood Drive, Magnolia filed 2/16/23.
Lafayette
Application for Registration of Limited Liability Company, JSC Cox's Pointe Farms Of AR, LLC, David L. Beatty, 121 East 3rd St., Lewisville filed 2/15/23.
Nevada
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Old Bucks Hunting Club, Eric Thibodeaux, 187 Nevada 8, Willisville filed 2/13/23.
Ouachita
Articles of Incorporation, Camden Mavs Inc., Jamie Semple, 116 Agee SW, Camden filed 2/13/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Tri-Smith Holdings, LLC, Deborah Smith, 4351 Ouachita Road 2, Louann filed 2/15/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Bella Baristi Coffee Hut, Inc., John Westerman, 573 Sharp Ave., Camden filed 2/17/23.
Reinstatement, Bella Baristi Coffee Hut, Inc., John Westerman, 573 Sharp Ave., Camden filed 2/17/23.
Union
Change Of Registered Agent Report, 3EC Contracting, LLC, F. Mattison Thomas III, 103 East Main St., Suite D, El Dorado filed 2/13/23.
Reinstatement, 4G Sawmill, LLC, Michael Braswell, 8755 Magnolia Hwy, El Dorado filed 2/13/23.
Miscellaneous Filing, Renew U Organics LLC, Kemia Green, 507 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado filed 2/13/23.
Reinstatement, Kinder Kollege Learning Center & Daycare LLC, Shanna DBrown-Sims, 900 East Main, El Dorado filed 2/14/23.
Tax Contact Update, Jack Webb & Associates, Inc., Janie Waters, 525 Washington Place, El Dorado filed 2/15/23.
Reinstatement, DO Logistics LLC, Polly Jones, 1131 W. 19th, El Dorado filed 2/15/23.
Reinstatement, Iverson Enterprise, LLC, Seneca Iverson, 700 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 2/15/23.
Reinstatement, William L. Cook II, PA, William L. Cook II, 2303 Euclid, El Dorado filed 2/16/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, RSM Corp., Phillip Stone, 315 E. Main St., El Dorado filed 2/16/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Ware Hunting Club, Inc., Joel Allen Cates, 6904 Haynesville Hwy, El Dorado filed 2/16/23.