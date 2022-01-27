Incorp

One business was incorporated in Columbia County last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Torres Sheet Metal Service LLC, Marcos Antonio Torres, 2610 Regency, Magnolia filed 1/17/22.

Nevada

Sting Enterprises, Inc., Bradley Weston Smith, 311 Hwy 299 E, Emmet filed 1/17/22.

Ouachita

Green & Sons Trucking LLC, Darrell Green, 621 Camark Ave., Camden filed 1/18/22.

Union

Flying B LLC, Stephen C. Burton, 285 Sweet Gum Acres Road, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.

Alston & Alexandria Trucking LLC, Joseph Q. Andrews, 1538 Mount Zion Road, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.

Davis & Bro's Construction LLC, Kyron C. Davis, 312 Dixie Drive, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.

Stonebridge Retrievers LLC, Nic Cole, 1019 Forest Lane, El Dorado filed 1/19/22.

G Jackson Properties, LLC, Joaquin G. Jackson, 2004 Houston St., El Dorado filed 1/19/22.

South AR Blast LLC, Charles W. Murray, 2715 Parnell Road, El Dorado filed 1/20/22.

