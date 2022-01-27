South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Torres Sheet Metal Service LLC, Marcos Antonio Torres, 2610 Regency, Magnolia filed 1/17/22.
Nevada
Sting Enterprises, Inc., Bradley Weston Smith, 311 Hwy 299 E, Emmet filed 1/17/22.
Ouachita
Green & Sons Trucking LLC, Darrell Green, 621 Camark Ave., Camden filed 1/18/22.
Union
Flying B LLC, Stephen C. Burton, 285 Sweet Gum Acres Road, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.
Alston & Alexandria Trucking LLC, Joseph Q. Andrews, 1538 Mount Zion Road, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.
Davis & Bro's Construction LLC, Kyron C. Davis, 312 Dixie Drive, El Dorado filed 1/18/22.
Stonebridge Retrievers LLC, Nic Cole, 1019 Forest Lane, El Dorado filed 1/19/22.
G Jackson Properties, LLC, Joaquin G. Jackson, 2004 Houston St., El Dorado filed 1/19/22.
South AR Blast LLC, Charles W. Murray, 2715 Parnell Road, El Dorado filed 1/20/22.