Incorporations

Three Columbia County incorporations were filed last week with the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Three Hundred West & Watson Co., Sunny Brooke Calloway, 1518 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 3/21/22.

Blockley Bottom, LLC, Sara Johnson, 2131 Columbia Road 31, Waldo filed 3/21/22.

Kleaning On Us, LLC, 214 W. Simmons St., Waldo filed 3/23/22.

NEVADA

BSKP, Inc., 404 E. 2nd St. S, Prescott filed 3/21/22.

K-N-B Grill, LLC, Kimberly Miller, 614 Hwy 200, Rosston filed 3/24/22.

OUACHITA

My Sticky Ideas LLC, Sha'quita Robinson, 225 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 3/21/22.

Save Our Sons & Daughters - South AR, Angela Snowden, 561 Pierce St., Camden filed 3/22/22.

UNION

T&M Land Management LLC, Mason Reid Malone, 2207 Heron Drive, El Dorado filed 3/21/22.

Bb's Baked Goods, LLC, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 3/22/22.

Saulsbury Squared Transport LLC, Marcus Wade Saulsbury, 267 Roberson Road, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.

Lil K Spices LLC, Rachel Reed, 524 South Parkway, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.

Southern Air Solutions Ar LLC, Micah Seth Dugal, 1545 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 3/22/22.

Kingdom Business Solutions, LLC, Larry Henry Lee Jr., 1808 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 3/22/22.

Bright Star Chante LLC, Chante L. Wilson, 1001 West 8th, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.

Ell'cie Photography of AR LLC, Lauren Claire Dugal, 1545 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 3/23/22.

Duxwing Land Company, LLC, Tyler J. Cameron, 2061 Shuler Road, El Dorado filed 3/24/22

