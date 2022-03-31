South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Three Hundred West & Watson Co., Sunny Brooke Calloway, 1518 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 3/21/22.
Blockley Bottom, LLC, Sara Johnson, 2131 Columbia Road 31, Waldo filed 3/21/22.
Kleaning On Us, LLC, 214 W. Simmons St., Waldo filed 3/23/22.
NEVADA
BSKP, Inc., 404 E. 2nd St. S, Prescott filed 3/21/22.
K-N-B Grill, LLC, Kimberly Miller, 614 Hwy 200, Rosston filed 3/24/22.
OUACHITA
My Sticky Ideas LLC, Sha'quita Robinson, 225 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 3/21/22.
Save Our Sons & Daughters - South AR, Angela Snowden, 561 Pierce St., Camden filed 3/22/22.
UNION
T&M Land Management LLC, Mason Reid Malone, 2207 Heron Drive, El Dorado filed 3/21/22.
Bb's Baked Goods, LLC, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 3/22/22.
Saulsbury Squared Transport LLC, Marcus Wade Saulsbury, 267 Roberson Road, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.
Lil K Spices LLC, Rachel Reed, 524 South Parkway, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.
Southern Air Solutions Ar LLC, Micah Seth Dugal, 1545 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 3/22/22.
Kingdom Business Solutions, LLC, Larry Henry Lee Jr., 1808 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 3/22/22.
Bright Star Chante LLC, Chante L. Wilson, 1001 West 8th, El Dorado filed 3/22/22.
Ell'cie Photography of AR LLC, Lauren Claire Dugal, 1545 Old Strong Hwy, Strong filed 3/23/22.
Duxwing Land Company, LLC, Tyler J. Cameron, 2061 Shuler Road, El Dorado filed 3/24/22