South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Nevada
Cicada Integrated Care PLC, Jason Campbell, 375 Highway 299 E, Emmet filed 2/24/22.
Ouachita
Fort Knox Rental Co LLC, Tyler A. Knox, 1700 Hollow Hills Drive, Camden filed 2/21/22.
Raynne Land & Timber LLC, Jimmy R. Newton, 5028 Hwy 7S, Louann filed 2/24/22.
Ijeana Institute, 2736 Osage Ave., Camden filed 2/24/22.
Cones Mining LLC, Derrick Lavon Cones, 500 East Jordan Ave., Bearden filed 2/25/22.
Union
Mister Tuxedo LLC, Linda Foster Greer, 317 Burleson Road, El Dorado filed 2/22/22.
Willows & Winks, LLC, Michael Christopher Johnson, 725 Pin Oak Drive, El Dorado filed 2/22/22.
Boomerang Hot Shot LLC, Derek Redmond Bell, 3589 Hinson Road, El Dorado filed 2/23/22.
Tadpoles Trading Depot LLC, Alicia Marie Droddy, 116 E. 1st St., Junction City filed 2/24/22.