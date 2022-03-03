Incorporations

Business incorporations have been listed by the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Nevada

Cicada Integrated Care PLC, Jason Campbell, 375 Highway 299 E, Emmet filed 2/24/22.

Ouachita

Fort Knox Rental Co LLC, Tyler A. Knox, 1700 Hollow Hills Drive, Camden filed 2/21/22.

Raynne Land & Timber LLC, Jimmy R. Newton, 5028 Hwy 7S, Louann filed 2/24/22.

Ijeana Institute, 2736 Osage Ave., Camden filed 2/24/22.

Cones Mining LLC, Derrick Lavon Cones, 500 East Jordan Ave., Bearden filed 2/25/22.

Union

Mister Tuxedo LLC, Linda Foster Greer, 317 Burleson Road, El Dorado filed 2/22/22.

Willows & Winks, LLC, Michael Christopher Johnson, 725 Pin Oak Drive, El Dorado filed 2/22/22.

Boomerang Hot Shot LLC, Derek Redmond Bell, 3589 Hinson Road, El Dorado filed 2/23/22.

Tadpoles Trading Depot LLC, Alicia Marie Droddy, 116 E. 1st St., Junction City filed 2/24/22.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you