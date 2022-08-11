Complaints about the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office were the order of the day Tuesday for the August meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court.
First up was Joyce Banks who voiced concerns about mental health in the community, saying those needing help aren’t being taken care of as they need to be. She told the court her son has mental issues and sometimes ends up in jail, but when she calls to make an appointment to see him, she’s either denied, treated rudely or the person on the other end of the phone hangs up on her.
“I’ve lived here 56 years,” she said, “and I don’t appreciate how I’m treated by the sheriff’s office.”
In addition, she claimed when she calls the 8th Judicial District North Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, they hang up on her as well. She told the court she’s been told to stop calling.
Banks said others aren’t happy with how they’re treated by the NCSO but she’s the only one with the guts to address the issue, adding if the NCQC won’t do something, she’ll go above the county level.
Justice of the Peace Herbert Coleman said everyone deserves respect and he can’t condone the way she’s been treated. “She should be able to see her son,” he said.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.