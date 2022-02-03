Bankruptcy

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Nevada

Troy A. Myers, 2454 Hwy 67 N, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 25.

Ouachita

Dale Richard Bowen, P.O. Box 653, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 28.

Union

Anthony Jerome Lumsey and Cathy Annette Lumsey, 132 Ebenezer Road, Strong; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 24.

Anita K. Hill, 1011 West Oak, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 27.

Simeon Andrew McDaniel, 2637 Watson Street, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 27.

Teresa Renae Mitchell, P.O. Box 11423, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31.

