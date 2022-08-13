Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area.
Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
Arrested at the scene was Jeremy Wingfield, 29, of Rosston.
Nevada County Dispatch sent out a Civic Ready alert warning all residents in the area to make sure their vehicles were secured.
Carroll is a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches and 160 pounds.
Anyone that might see the suspect or have any information contact Nevada County Sheriff at 870-887-2616 or 911.