Unauthorized use by a houseguest of a UTV owned by Nevada County Sheriff Danny Martin led to a fatal wreck Tuesday on U.S. 371 north of Rosston. Another houseguest died.
A statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office issued Friday afternoon, with additional statements made by Martin and the sheriff’s office to magnoliareporter.com, laid out the sequence of events in which Ca'Vashia Young, 18, of Prescott, died.
An initial investigation by Arkansas State Police said that Young, a passenger riding in a Polaris Ranger UTV side-by-side, died about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the wreck. The report said Storm Evans, 18, of Prescott was driving the 2012 model UTV north on the highway. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road and overturned.
Young, a 2022 graduate of Prescott High School, died at the scene. Evans was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted Friday on its Facebook page that Evans had taken the keys to the Polaris Ranger from the bedroom of the sheriff and his wife without permission.
The statement said Evans took the Polaris Ranger and gave Young a ride to the Rosston area.
“Storm Evans had never been allowed to operate the Ranger previous to this date, nor was authorized at the time of accident. While traveling back north on U.S. 371, Evans lost control of the Ranger causing (the) vehicle to overturn. Ca'Vashia Young, 18, from Prescott was killed in the crash.
“Ca'Vashia Young had spent the night with Storm Evans at the residence and was only visiting. Ca'Vashia Young had nothing to do with the taking of the keys nor the unauthorized use of the vehicle,” the statement said.
The office of the 8th North Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was contacted about the unauthorized use by investigators with the Sheriff's Office.
“Due to the investigation, Storm Evans, after being released from the hospital, was booked into the Nevada County Jail on June 2 for a warrant issued out of California and for the charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle with possible further charges pending,” the statement said.
Martin told magnoliareporter.com that Evans was staying at his residence with his family.
“She took the keys from our bedroom, took my side-by-side and keys without permission. Storm had never driven my side-by-side,” Martin said in a message to the news website.
Martin was allowing Evans to stay at his home few days due to her having no family or place to go.