South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 24, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Brother's Freight LLC, Jarvis Henderson, 305 E. Pace St., Waldo filed 8/16/21.
Chosen By Charley LLC, Quiana Crawford, 3960 Columbia Rd 27 S, Magnolia filed 8/16/21.
KNC Investments, LLC, Jonathan David Hill, 210 Chinquepin, Magnolia filed 8/17/21.
NEVADA
D&H Building Supply LLC, Joe Haynie, 303 E. 2nd St., Prescott filed 8/16/21.
OUACHITA
Hot Stix Mobile Welding LLC, Theresa Neal, 276 Columbia Road 63, Stephens filed 8/16/21.
Bills & Dimes LLC, Katherine Davoren, 2235 Abilene St., Camden filed 8/17/21.
Scoot & Nels Eat'n Spot LLC, Dauntre Prince, 417 1st St NE, Bearden filed 8/18/21.
R & D Storage, LLC, Richard Russell, 194 Ouachita 387, Camden filed 8/20/21