South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 15, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Growing Mind Body & Soul Limited Liability Company, Nykiara Cooper, 1411 Blackberry St., Magnolia filed 3/10/22.
NEVADA
Sweets & Treats By Rita LLC, Unarita Peters, 605 Oak St., Prescott filed 3/8/22.
OUACHITA
Queen Of Sanitation LLC, Larry Williams, 79 Dallas 133, Bearden filed 3/8/22.
Refining Fire Ministry, LLC, Lavonda Baker, 1125 Gibson St., Camden filed 3/10/22.
Jackson Wheeler, LLC, Mylinda B. Simpson, 136 W. Washington, Camden filed 3/10/22.
Cjones Customz, LLC, Chandria Willis, 621 Banner St., Camden filed 3/10/22.
White Lotus Holdings LLC, Nazia Lalani, 311 South 1st St., Stephens filed 3/10/22.
UNION
Island Express LLC, Alexis Johnson, 100 Sherwood Lane, El Dorado filed 3/7/22.
Bmoeing Lawncare, LLC, Branden Lamont Moore, 2079 O’Rear Road, El Dorado filed 3/7/22.
Touchedbyhamma, LLC, Ledarius Jones, 1019 W. Elm St., El Dorado filed 3/9/22.
James Pennington All Service, LLC, James P. Pennington, 1400 Cypress, El Dorado filed 3/10/22.
Sa Joad, Inc., Brent Smith, 264 Union 782, El Dorado filed 3/10/22