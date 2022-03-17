Incorporations

One Columbia County incorporation has been approved in the past week by the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 15, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Growing Mind Body & Soul Limited Liability Company, Nykiara Cooper, 1411 Blackberry St., Magnolia filed 3/10/22.

NEVADA

Sweets & Treats By Rita LLC, Unarita Peters, 605 Oak St., Prescott filed 3/8/22.

OUACHITA

Queen Of Sanitation LLC, Larry Williams, 79 Dallas 133, Bearden filed 3/8/22.

Refining Fire Ministry, LLC, Lavonda Baker, 1125 Gibson St., Camden filed 3/10/22.

Jackson Wheeler, LLC, Mylinda B. Simpson, 136 W. Washington, Camden filed 3/10/22.

Cjones Customz, LLC, Chandria Willis, 621 Banner St., Camden filed 3/10/22.

White Lotus Holdings LLC, Nazia Lalani, 311 South 1st St., Stephens filed 3/10/22.

UNION

Island Express LLC, Alexis Johnson, 100 Sherwood Lane, El Dorado filed 3/7/22.

Bmoeing Lawncare, LLC, Branden Lamont Moore, 2079 O’Rear Road, El Dorado filed 3/7/22.

Touchedbyhamma, LLC, Ledarius Jones, 1019 W. Elm St., El Dorado filed 3/9/22.

James Pennington All Service, LLC, James P. Pennington, 1400 Cypress, El Dorado filed 3/10/22.

Sa Joad, Inc., Brent Smith, 264 Union 782, El Dorado filed 3/10/22

