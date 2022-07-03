Holcim will acquire SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the United States, with 2022 net sales of $200 million.
LafargeHolcim’s Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary acquired Prescott’s Firestone Building Products in April 2021.
The company said SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects.
This transaction adds to Holcim’s recent acquisitions, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey, taking its proforma 2022 net sales in roofing and insulation business to $3.5 billion.
Jamie Gentoso, Head Solutions & Products, said, “This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’. SES has a proven track record of growth and innovation in thermal insulation with a focus on more sustainable solutions, making them highly complementary to our roofing and insulation business. We look forward to warmly welcoming all SES employees into Holcim and to invest in our next era of growth together, with a continued focus on innovation and sustainability.”
“Holcim’s commitment to innovation, superior execution and global resources provide an attractive platform from which to continue to deliver profitable growth,” said Charles Valentine, chief executive officer and president of SES. “We are excited about our future together.”
Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, TX, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings’ energy efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support.