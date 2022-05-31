A passenger riding in a Polaris Ranger UTV side-by-side died about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 371 south of Rosston (Nevada County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Storm Evans, 18, of Prescott was driving the 2012 model UTV north on the highway. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road and overturned.
His passenger, Cavashia Young 18, of Prescott, a 2022 graduate of Prescott High School, was killed. Evans was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Robert Neese investigated the fatality for the Arkansas State Police