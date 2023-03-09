PRESCOTT – There’s good news in Prescott when it comes to fire insurance premiums – they should be going down.
David Gummeson, Prescott fire chief, said the fire rating for Prescott is now at 4, down from 7 according to ISO data. ISO ratings go from 1-10, with 10 being the worst rating and 1 the best, and also the hardest to achieve. “For a city this size,” he said, “a rating of 4 is good. Prescott was a class 7 more than 20 years.”
Gummeson made the announcement Wednesday morning at the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office. He said the Prescott Fire Department (PFD) had to go through the interview process, make purchases for the department and explain how many gallons per minute go through hydrants in town, along with how fast the department responds (four minutes from the first tone until firefighters arrive at the scene).
He pointed out the PFD personnel does more than fight fires. While it’s a volunteer department, the firemen have been trained to do extractions at wrecks, high angle rescues, swift water rescues and has four certified SCUBA divers. “This is something Hope and Arkadelphia doesn’t have,” he said of the training. Additionally, Gummeson added, the PFD can assist in search and rescue missions with navigation capabilities, thermal cameras and night vision.
For each point dropped on the ISO scale, premiums should drop $100 per $1,000, so local homeowners should see a $300 decrease in their annual fire insurance costs – depending on the insurance company they use.
The department has 16 firemen and three trucks, along with a chaplain. All of the firemen have medical training, from being First Aid certified to basic EMT certification, so they can assist the injured until ambulance personnel arrives on the scene.
