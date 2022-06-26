A man wanted for a Michigan double murder was apprehended Friday in Prescott.
Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. by U.S. Marshals, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Police Department.
Lawmen served a warrant at 407 Rosston Road and took Greer into custody on the Michigan arrests warrants. He is being held at the Nevada County Detention Facility pending extradition to Michigan for two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony weapon possession.
The U.S. Marshals Service issued a $5,000 reward for Greer’s arrest on January 10 – five days after he was alleged to have killed two sisters at a home in the 3300 block of Niagara Street in Wayne, MI, a suburb of Detroit.
Greer is alleged to have shot to death sisters Dominique Parchman, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, at the residence. Responding officers discovered both victims had been shot multiple times.
Parchman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Hall later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Before she died, Hall told Wayne police officers Greer had been the shooter. Police said Greer had dated Parchman for several years, and a fight on January 5 escalated into Greer allegedly shooting Parchman and her sister.
Greer was alleged to have fled the scene armed with a 9 mm handgun in Parchman’s black 2006 Dodge Charger. The vehicle was later abandoned and recovered in Ypsilanti Township near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and S Hewitt Road.
There was no immediate word how Greer came to be in Prescott.