A Prescott man died and a woman was injured when their vehicle was struck Friday night by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 67 south of Gurdon (Clark County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Victoria Hale, 58, was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger as it pulled out of the parking lot at Little Mo’s Liquor Store about 7:24 p.m.
The driver of a 2019 Freightliner, northbound on the highway, tried to avoid the pick-up truck by veering into the southbound lane, but struck the front bumper of the Ford.
Hale’s passenger, Junior Hale, 79, of Prescott, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died. Victoria Hale was hurt.
The Freightliner’s driver was not injured and was not identified in the Arkansas State Police report.
The road was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jackson Daniell investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.