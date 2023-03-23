South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 21, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Linda K. Lindsey, A/K/A Linda Kims Taylor, P.O. Box 2103, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 21.
Lafayette
Dwight Del'Tongu Wilson, P.O. Box 194, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 17.
Ouachita
Caitlin Elaine Laduke, A/K/A Caitlin Hopkins, 126 Ouachita 476, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 16.
Perlene Avery, 2534 Bryant Ave, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 17.
Jessica Rivers, 2281 Craig Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 20.
Union
Jackely Kilgore, 441 W 1st Ave, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 20.