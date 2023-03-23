Bankruptcies

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 21, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Linda K. Lindsey, A/K/A Linda Kims Taylor, P.O. Box 2103, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 21.

Lafayette

Dwight Del'Tongu Wilson, P.O. Box 194, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 17.

Ouachita

Caitlin Elaine Laduke, A/K/A Caitlin Hopkins, 126 Ouachita 476, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 16.

Perlene Avery, 2534 Bryant Ave, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 17.

Jessica Rivers, 2281 Craig Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 20.

Union

Jackely Kilgore, 441 W 1st Ave, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 20.

