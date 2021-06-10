PRESCOTT – More than 40 people filled the Nevada County Courthouse for the June meeting Tuesday of the Nevada County Quorum Court. Most were county employees.
They weren’t disappointed as the court approved giving all full-time employees a $500 bonus using part of the CARES Act funds provided by the federal government earlier to help with the COVID pandemic.
Justice of the Peace Bob Cummings said he’d met with the Nevada County Sheriff, Nevada County Judge and others about this, and checked around to see what other counties have done. He learned several area counties have also given bonuses using the CARES money. Cummings pointed out the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is down to seven jailers and there’s a problem keeping people because of the pay. On average, he said, those who get paid from county general funds take home $313 a week, while road and bridge employees take home $391 a week and jailers take home $376 a week.
He suggested, and moved, the court approve giving all full-time employees a $500 bonus from the COVID relief money, saying those were scary times and there were occasions when the courthouse had to be closed because of the virus. He reminded the court the county received $400,000 from the first installment of CARES Act money, and giving this bonus to the county’s 73 full-time employees would amount to $36,500. He closed saying his check of surrounding counties showed they’ve used these funds in a similar fashion.
It was pointed out members of the court wouldn’t be receiving anything. Cummings added the county is working on getting more money for its employees and the work they do is appreciated.
