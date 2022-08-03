Prescott’s Hamilton Haven has been granted $1,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program.
The Walmart Community Grant Program is designed to support communities in the areas where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located. This grant was approved through the Hope Walmart store.
Hamilton Haven opened in April 2020 and provides temporary, emergency housing for those displaced due to fire, flood, or other natural disasters. Executive Director Michele Hamilton Rhodes is a Southern Arkansas University alumnus.
“Our team has a strong foundation in serving, and our hope is to remain present in the community,” said Rhodes. “We are appreciative of Walmart as they partner with us to meet the housing needs of families.”
“The Hope Walmart has been a generous supporter of Hamilton Haven since our opening,” said Public Relations Coordinator Nathan Tidwell.
Hamilton Haven is a 501(c)(3) organization and designated as a public charity by the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax deductible. Anyone interested in contributing, volunteering or receiving more information can contact Michele Hamilton Rhodes at 870-403-8096 or Nathan Tidwell at 501-687-7844.
Hamilton Haven can be reached via e-mail at hamiltonhaven1@gmail.com, on Facebook (@HamiltonHaven71857), Instagram (hamiltonhaven870) and Twitter (@HamiltonHaven1).