South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 15, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Thousand Hills Investments, LLC, Ryan Scott Wheelington, 3052 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia filed 6/8/21.
Dawson's Towing & Auto Salvage LLC, Jeremy Michael Chadd Dawson, 14059 Highway 371 South, Taylor filed 6/8/21.
OTF Kennels LLC, Tevis Jamerson, 745 Lucy Circle, Magnolia filed 6/8/21.
We Have Arrived LLC, Wilfer Henderson, 1017 Plum, Magnolia filed 6/9/21.
KJB Wayz LLC, Keshunti Brantley, 618 Homer St., Magnolia filed 6/10/21.
The Southern AR Elite Panthers Football Organization, Magnolia, Briana Cooper, 1027 Felix, Magnolia filed 6/11/21.
Lafayette
R&R Transport LLC, Reginald Gantt, 1312 Lafayette 31, Stamps filed 6/7/21.
Eleven 5 Trucking LLC, Gregory Edmond, 1304 Sunset St., Stamps filed 6/9/21.
Nevada
Big Boys Creations, LLC, Anthny Deroyal Thomas, 660 Gee St., Prescott filed 6/10/21.
Tidwell Logistics LLC, Duane Tidwell, 1661 Hwy 200, Rosston filed 6/11/21.
Ouachita
Talks With Tierra, LLC, Tierra McKenzie, 2358 Baker Ave., Camden filed 6/7/21.
Red Dogg Enterprises Limited Liability Company, Mylinda Simpson, 136 W. Washington, Camden filed 6/7/21.
The Tipsy Tiger LLC, Kayla A. Bethea, 5115B Highway 376 S, Louann filed 6/8/21.
Buck Deer Oliver Hunting Club, Oliver Franklin Vaughan, 307 Road 37, Bearden filed 6/8/21.
Mats & Dvs Joint Venture, LLC, Kimberly Janel Moore Davis, 120 E. Washington St., Camden filed 6/10/21.
Union
Protect Self Always LLC, Ashley Rena Ford, 1014 E. Faulkner St., El Dorado filed 6/8/21.
WM Business Consulting LLC, Wes Maczka, 2300 W. Main St., El Dorado filed 6/8/21.
Beautyme Wax Bar, LLC, Cynthia M. Loyd, 2202 Lakeland St., El Dorado filed 6/8/21.
Land Of The Puffs, LLC, Kristara Simpkins, 1010 West 8th St., El Dorado filed 6/9/21.
Quinwood, LLC, Robert Reynolds, 3340 W. Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 6/9/21.
King Kutz 1010, LLC, Olajuwon King, 315 South Smith, El Dorado filed 6/9/21.
Sinkhouse Clothing LLC, Tyreke T. Mitchell, 2209 Helena, El Dorado filed 6/9/21.
Howard Transport LLC, Ricky Howard, 1311 Essie St., El Dorado filed 6/10/21.
Dunn Land & Timber LLC, Jason A. Dunn, 3357 Hillsboro Road, Strong filed 6/10/21.
Ragz Fast N' Easy Restoration LLC, Garcio Lopez Buggs Sr., 4641 Junction City Hwy, El Dorado filed 6/11/21.
Midark Dirt Work LLC, William Eric Whisnant, 1202 Mount Holly Road, El Dorado filed 6/11/21