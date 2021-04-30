Jerry Bishop, 69, of Rosston was killed about 7:06 a.m. Thursday when he was struck and killed by a car.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bishop was attempting to cross the road from north to south when he was hit in the middle of the road by the front passenger side of a westbound 2011 model Toyota Camry.
The car came to a stop on the westbound shoulder.
Bishop died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured and was not identified in the report.
Arkansas 200 is the state highway that goes east from the sharp turn that U.S. 371 takes in Rosston.
Trooper Antonio May investigated the death.