Overnight lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 30 in Clark County near Prescott from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 through Monday, August 14.
The closures will allow crews to remove overhead safety platforms and paint the beams of the bridge.
At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times in the eastbound and westbound directions.
The work will take place between mile markers 53 and 55 just east of Prescott.
Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.