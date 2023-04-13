ROSSTON – Rosston’s City Council has approved a resolution to allow Mayor Dale Quarles to apply for an ACEDC grant of $500,000.
The council discussed applying for the grant at it March meeting, but a resolution was required before the community could officially apply. The grant can be used for one purpose, and it was decided in a public meeting in March to use it to upgrade the Rosston Rural Water System.
The plan is to use the funds to purchase an automatic generator that comes on when the power goes out and doesn’t have to be manually started, moving some water lines out of creeks, adding a chlorine injection system and burying exposed pipes.
“I think we’ll get the grant,” he said, “and it will be a bit benefit to the water system.
