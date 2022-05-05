South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Nevada
Lydell Hopson, 1217 W. Walnut, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 27.
Horace Michael Williams, 311 E. 3rd, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 27.
Ouachita
John Matthew Rogers Jr., 2001 Tracy Avenue, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Deshara Clayton, 108 Richland, Stephens; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Julie Marie Williams, 560 Scott St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 29.
James Ronald Sharp and Dorothy Lucille Sharp, 167 Hwy 205, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 30.
Stacy L. Porter, 913 Truman, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 30.
Union
Cynthia Marie Vines, A/K/A Cynthia Marie Daniells, A/K/A Cynthia Thomason, A/K/A Cynthia Woods and Brandon Tay-lee Vines, 3516 Anya Drive, Lot 11, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 25.
Robert Richard, 1411 W 19th, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Raymond Jordan Jr., 3508 Iris Street, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Ruthie Love, 809 Dogwood St, Smackover; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 27.