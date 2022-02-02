Hot Springs Aesthetics will open in Magnolia during the April-May period after remodeling is complete at its location – the former Falkoff dental clinic at Jackson and Columbia streets. The owner is Riki Rudder, RN, the wife of Dr. Kevin Rudder, MD. Dr. Rudder will serve as the medical director of the clinic. In Hot Springs, the clinic offers a weight loss program, Botox, collagen induction therapy and a variety of other body and skin-care services.
Following up on Kevin Barker and his building on the Magnolia Square. There will be an occupant for the former Magnolia Nutrition storefront, in keeping with downtown’s growing reputation for being an artsy place. Once it is open, we hope the public will give it a shot.
There’s news coming this week about the merger of a Magnolia firm with an out-of-town business. You can count on the fact that you’ll find it interesting.
Magnolia can expect later today its second round of wintry weather this season. We should get a mild case of the icing that will likely shut down Central Arkansas for a couple of days. Check your generator now. We laid in our supply of junk food last night.
Nope. Odies Wilson IV won’t be going on trial later this week for the Joshua Smith murder, but he is scheduled to have a court appearance. Weather permitting.
Our occasional reminder that magnoliareporter.com and Magnolia Reporter LLC are not affiliated with the weekly newspaper in Magnolia.
Tomatoes are a gateway fruit that lead many Columbia Countians down the garden path. That’s why we found the results of our tomato poll curious. About 70 percent of our respondents plan to grow tomatoes this year. In a similar poll we conducted a few years ago, fewer than half had tomato planting intentions. Probably some COVID-19 affect – people suddenly interested in what food they can produce on their own. CLICK HERE for more about the poll.
It’s clear at this point that both the likely Libertarian and Democratic party candidates for Arkansas governor have better command of problems facing residents than does the likely Republican nominee. The latter’s recent few minutes on national TV demonstrated a shocking lack of knowledge about the operation of Arkansas public schools.
There is no telling how many ways we’re going to find to mess up writing the year “2022.” Especially as we are in the “02” month and the “02” day.
Oh, baby.
One year ago today, we reported that Columbia County had suffered its 52nd COVID-19 death. CLICK HERE to see the article.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.