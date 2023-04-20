There are at least 14 locations in Magnolia that have been restaurants – some until very recently, and others within the past decade that could be retooled with comparatively little effort. Some are as bare-bones as the former Casey’s Drive-in, while others like II Brothers and Western Sizzlin’ could be prepped for diners in a few days. The point being that if you really, really want to have a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Magnolia, there are places available for rent, lease or purchase and that mix changes all the time. We don’t make decisions about food truck permits and that’s probably a good thing. We’d be far more restrictive than the city government’s food truck permit system as we prefer permanent locations with adequate service and sanitary facilities. Still, there’s a place for food trucks in that they provide a little more variety, while keeping operating costs for their owners at a minimum.
Something we’d like to see in Magnolia is a food court – a building that houses multiple restaurant operations while providing a common dining area. Something like the second floor of SAU’s Bruce Center that has outposts of Chick-fil-A, Grille Works, Subway and, coming this fall, Tacos4Life. Something like that for dueling food trucks would be great.
We haven’t asked any SAU students latterly about their opinions on this, but we always enjoy meals we have on the campus. With more than 5,000 students, faculty and staff coming and going, there’s a lot of demand.
Days since a mass shooting in the United States killed four or more persons: 2.
We can all do a happy dance over the announcement that the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin has been cleared to play football again, four months after the nation was horrified by his on-field cardiac arrest. Let’s also give a shout-out to emergency medical technicians.
Lovely/Never, ever change/Keep that breathless charm/Won’t you please arrange it?
A year ago, we reported that a Haynesville, LA man had been arrested for making bomb threats against his employer. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Well, Elon Musk did say there was a 50/50 chance that his rocket would blow up today. And it did, less than a minute into the test flight of the SpaceX Starship. That’s a rather extreme way to conduct a test flight. But while Elon Musk gets a lot of criticism – and deserved criticism – it was always going to take extremely rich individuals or companies willing to blow up millions of dollars to get the exploration of space where it needs to be.
There’s a move afoot to prohibit members of Congress from owning stock. This move could eliminate conflicts of interest and ethical problems. The move has bipartisan support and we expect the Arkansas delegation to get behind this.
Women getting arrested for exposing kids to meth is a thing. A woman from the Batesville area was arrested this week after three children tested positive for meth. We recently reported on a similar care here.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We don’t want a two-party democracy. We’d prefer a three- or four-party democracy through which other thoughts and political persuasions find voice. That’s why we support ranked voting.