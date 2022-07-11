We watched the Thursday morning press conference fronted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and ASU-Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, which was touted as an announcement about the Arkadelphia campus. Henderson has suffered through massive budget cuts and academic degree terminations. We were hoping for an answer to a simple question: “If I’m a 2022 high school graduate, what’s my motivation to attend Henderson State University this fall?” Well, the presser totally failed to provide an answer to that question. Elsewhere, we labeled the press conference as “incoherent.” Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian had the best commentary. Phelps took Ambrose to task for the latter’s dependence on higher education jargon during the presser, savaging it in an editorial simply headlined, “What?!” CLICK HERE to read it. One need not take our words for it. CLICK HERE to watch the presser on YouTube. As best we could make out from the gobbledygook, the state hopes to install a new education model at Henderson – something more than a community college or trade school, but something less (in both requirements and costs) than a four-year university. There appears to be some focus on providing teenagers, and adults looking for new employment, with a quick path toward profitable careers in health care or business. But just how the Arkansas State University system hopes to achieve this at Henderson State is not clear. “Not clear” is being generous. We don’t think the ASU system or the State Department of Education has the foggiest idea what Henderson State University will provide students two or four years from now. We welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong. However, if the ASU system gets its solution wrong, there won’t be any Henderson left to save in four years.
Magnolia Public Schools open six weeks from today, on Monday, August 22. Things like band and sports practice will begin much earlier. The first day of football practice is Monday, August 1.
Magnolia Panthers volleyball is in the reorganized Class 4A-West this season, with Ashdown, Arkadelphia, Bauxite, Camden Fairview, Fountain Lake, Malvern, Mena and Waldron.
The old building across from the U.S. Post Office outdoor mail drop on Union Street has been demolished. Always a little amazing when some local eyesore is there one day, and gone the next.
We’re going to get a slight break in the hot weather, but not much.
Our current online poll asks whether readers have a side gig – a second job that you perform for money in addition to your regular job. We failed to make clear that side gigs, in our view, are not “second jobs” that draw a paycheck. They’re more like profitable hobbies.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation had completed the purchase of a transload facility off South Washington Street. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Today is 7-11. We can’t remember having stepped foot inside a 7-Eleven in our entire life. There are no 7-Eleven locations in Arkansas (or 19 other states). It’s mostly an East Coast-West Coast-Texas thing.
We may have talked ourselves into buying a slushy-ice drink today.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Do not offer pearls before swine.