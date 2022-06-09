South Arkansas got great news this week out of our woodlands. PotlatchDeltic said it will invest $131 million at its Waldo mill for upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. Its annual capacity for board feet of dimensional lumber will be raised about 30 percent, to 275 million feet annually. There won’t be any new jobs at the mill as a result of this project, but the modern equipment will raise the mill’s efficiency significantly. We’re not keen about figures employers often estimate for “indirect” jobs that a new plant or improvement will create. Indirect employment is essentially outside of PotlatchDeltic’s control. The company’s estimate is that 55 new indirect jobs will be created – presumably more loggers, log truck drivers and the associated businesses that keep loggers logging and drivers driving will be needed to fill higher lumber production needs. But it’s still good. It keeps people who are associated with PotlatchDeltic but who don’t work there more fully employed. Maybe they’ll hire more people. We’ll see. The mill expansion is a boon to South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Our region has an over-abundance of wood and the PotlatchDeltic expansion will make a small dent in it. Also coming as great news is the report that a New York investment group, Astara Capital Partners, has bought and will reopen the shuttered Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden. This will help Ouachita County regain jobs that were lost, and we presume that the New York partnership will make millions of dollars in upgrades to make the lumber mill the best it can be. We’re confident that more good news will be coming as industry continues to recognize South Arkansas’ tree-mendous resources.
Our stringer in Cary, NC, Brett Friedlander, has high praise for the SAU people he met during the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. While the Muleriders won their first game, they suffered back-to-back losses and were eliminated on Wednesday. “Now that they’ve broken through, I fully expect them to be back again multiple times,” he told us.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on May 31, dfw.com published an article by Dalia Faheid headlined, “10 cheap flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth you do not want to miss.” Number 1? A round trip from Dallas to El Dorado for $81 from July 2-5. The article touts El Dorado as a great place for history buffs, or for people who love pretty buildings.
At the risk of being “too soon” following Wednesday’s disaster on Interstate 30, we note the heavy truck traffic on this stretch of highway between Texarkana and Little Rock. About four miles east of the wreck site is both the problem and the potential solution – the important Union Pacific rail line that connects the Texas Gulf Coast and Mexico with the heart of the Midwest. America’s railroad system is inadequate for the needs of freight traffic. An upgraded rail system could take millions of truckloads off U.S. interstates. And, the U.S. remains a Third World nation in the field of passenger rail. The Interstate 30 tragedy is a testament to an overwhelmed federal highway system. It points to the fact that we need both great highways and rail systems to serve American travelers and businesses.
Think highways are busy now? Despite high demand, airlines are cutting back on flights for many reasons – labor shortages among them. Yet more people on the road, gas prices notwithstanding.
Somewhat disappointed that the Denver area will have a Buc-ee’s before Southwest Arkansas, but we’re happy to see the giant-sized Texas convenience store continue its march. The company broke ground this week at a 75,000-SF site off Interstate 25 near Johnstown, CO and expects to be open by late 2024.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own.