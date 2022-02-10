Took a quick drive through the U.S. 82 widening construction zone. The sign says work will be completed in February 2022. Much has happened in the past few weeks, but we don’t think they’re going to make that deadline. Contractors have poured a concrete island to separate traffic at the Louisiana & North West rail crossing. Both of the Barlow Branch bridges – on U.S. 371 and U.S. 82 – have been torn out and replaced with culverts. The 371-82 intersection has been rebuilt and slightly re-aligned. The big holdup is the replacement of the Big Creek Bridge on U.S. 82 west of Magnolia. We noticed boring equipment getting packed up on Wednesday. The north side of the new bridge is far from completion and with rain expected next week, a finished job appears several weeks out. That said, much of the shoulder work is complete and needs only its final surfacing – something that takes place quickly once everything is in place. Then it will be on the next phase between PotlatchDeltic and the Arkansas 98 intersection west of Waldo.
The access road in front of the new Whataburger restaurant was closed on Wednesday as workers prepared to pour a new concrete drive. As stated previously, the concrete parking area for the new Whataburger is large.
Across the bypass from Whataburger, blue construction fence has been erected around the Murphy USA fueling station as work starts on the raze and rebuild project.
Roofers were atop My Kitchen Table on the Square on Wednesday.
We have included today an article about Preserve Arkansas, which generates an annual list of historically and architecturally significant properties throughout the state that are endangered and worthy of preservation. CLICK HERE to read the article. This comes to mind in part due to things we’ve read lately about a truly endangered site in Columbia County – Mount Prospect Methodist Church in northeast Columbia County. It was built in 1886 and is already listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There’s no money in the Preserve Arkansas program, but it does receive much statewide attention. And you never know who is out there and paying attention to a worthy cause. It’s easy for us to come up with a short list of Columbia County places that ought to be nominated as endangered and in need of preservation. Village School. Home Ice Company. The former Magnolia City Hall and Fire Station. The original Magnolia Inn. Calhoun Heights Elementary School. The Cameo Theater. Most of our rural cemeteries. As we said, a short list – there are more. If there’s a preservation cause in Columbia County that appeals to you, get after it. Or, at least, nominate it for attention.

Ten years ago today, we reported that Southwestern Energy’s Roberson well near Atlanta was in production, spurring interest in the Lower Smackover Brown Dense region. CLICK HERE to read the story.
