Our lasting memory of the first Earth Day, in 1970, was watching video of university students burying an automobile. Fifty-two years later, there are still people who would like to bury automobiles but we’re not to that point. Back to that in a moment. We do remember environmental excesses of the late 1960s, here and elsewhere. One big change is that open dumping is no longer legal. We remember the huge “city dump” south of Magnolia that is now covered and monitored, and appreciate that modern landfills provide more systematic ways to deal with waste. They make efforts to reclaim recyclable products from the waste stream. We appreciate the billions that have been spent to secure and protect clean water supplies. Into the 1960s, it was common practice to allow dumping of mass quantities of polluted sewage and wastewater into creeks and rivers with little or no treatment. We remember what it was like living next to the Partee mill, with a fine coat of ash falling on everything and being a constant burden to clean out. Here is 2022, many environmental problems have been solved or shown definite improvement. Salute the accomplishments, especially when it comes to energy conversation. New construction techniques and insulators make homes and buildings more energy efficient. An unsung achievement of the past half-century are the strides made to make household appliances – TVs, refrigerators, HVAC units, even toasters more efficient. We can drive through Springhill without gasping for air. Our own South Arkansas chemical and petrochemical industries are tightly regulated. And, we’re OK with that. People can live anywhere they chose, and we appreciate that many of them don’t want to breathe air with faint traces of chlorine or gasoline. The modern automobile brings all of these technologies together. Material science has made cars stronger and lighter. Engines have boosted fuel efficiency. And now, we’re just beginning to see viable options to gasoline in how those vehicles are powered. If Earth Day did anything, it was to show that people have power. They can work together to change and improve the environment locally and globally. It is an ongoing struggle that may never be won. But it’s the effort itself that is important – clean water and air for everyone. Sustainable food and fuel for everyone. An Earth we can live with.
There’s construction work taking place at the Save Inn. The drive-through next to the office was recently damaged and its repair appears to be part of the project.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival is rapidly approaching. Keeping an eye out for the first magnolia blossom high in the trees at the Columbia County Courthouse.
Peoples Bank has cut down the magnolia tree and the pine tree in front of its new West Branch on North Jackson Street.
Work progresses on the new tennis office at Southern Arkansas University. It’s behind Watson Gymnasium and the indoor pool. Wouldn’t know it was there unless you set out looking for it. Waiting on the individual, family or company that wants to put a name on a new basketball arena-convocation facility.
Five years ago, we reported that former SAU student Joze Moreno Pelayo was assisting with refugee relief projects. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We’re told that a Whataburger will be built in El Dorado, but we have no more information than that. Our official position is that Whataburger is OK, and we’re personally happy to have a restaurant available for inside dining at 3 a.m. But again, so far as hamburgers go, we’d just as soon have our own, or those prepared by any of our locally-owned and operated restaurants.
Very disappointed in the statewide Republican candidates who chose not to take part in Thursday’s Arkansas Press Association-sponsored debates. State Republicans have decided, generally, not to answer questions from the public and the press in situations over which they have no control. Shameful.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.