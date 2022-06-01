We served as a medical transport on Tuesday, taking someone to a medical appointment in Little Rock. Took the U.S. 79/167 routing into the city, and Interstate 30 and U.S. 371 back to Magnolia. Wild fluctuations in gasoline prices, from the high of $4.35 in Magnolia, to just over $4 in a few places. We tanked up during the return trip for $4.20 in Arkadelphia. Dollar General stores are proliferating at an incredible rate and most of them are new or almost new. Lots of road construction in Little Rock, but we noticed that the recently-rebuilt stretch from I-430 south to Bryant is already falling apart. There are asphalt patches in hundreds of places. The interstate rebuild between Benton and the U.S. 70 branch for Hot Springs continues. We wonder how many traffic and construction worker fatalities were baked into the costs – we had one scary moment between a temporary barrier wall and a truck we were trying to pass. We backed off and let the truck retain the lead. Incredible number of places to eat in Little Rock. We don’t know how our friend Rex Nelson gets to all of them. Sheridan’s new middle school is impressive. Sheridan and Grant County both appear to be booming. Almost got a mouthful of hawk that was rising from road kill near Laneburg. Having said all of this, while we’re glad to help, the trip to Little Rock should have been completely unnecessary. Our patient’s physician insisted that a test be performed in Little Rock that could have easily been performed closer to home. This is a tremendous burden that rural Arkansas continues to pay – the expenses and lost time associated with out-of-town medical procedures that are, or should be, available in South Arkansas.
There may be something good in the works for University Plaza shopping center. Doesn’t sound flashy based on what we know, but a positive development. We’ll know more later.
Polling our readers regarding their views about fresh-cut grass may seem like a stretch. However, many of our online polls are based on things we hear. There are some people who suffer greatly from the pollen and dust kicked up by mowing. So, we are attempting to get a handle on the degree to which that may be true.
Our published poll results always note that our polling method is not scientific. But we've always believed that our poll results are a decent reflection of how our readers think. We have confidence that scientific polls of our community on most of our poll topics would yield results in the ballpark with our unscientific polls.
We appreciate the fact that people want to keep their homes and properties neat through grass cutting. But there is a small movement that’s asking the public to delay or defer cutting at locations and times of years when pollinators – bees, wasps and other insects – are most active. They need the vegeration. We need pollinators for the total health of the entire food and fiber chain.
Brittany Bara, director of theater and assistant director of musical theater at Southern Arkansas University, has announced her family’s imminent departure from Magnolia. She is taking a position as assistant professor of music theater at Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI. Bara has done an excellent job with the SAU program since she took over in 2018, including the recent run of “Guys and Dolls” at the new Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center.
We remember the old theater at SAU’s Overstreet Hall and attended several events there. We remember the construction of Harton Theater, which was virtually new when we attended SAU. One imagines that with the influence of the new MPAC, there will be mounting pressure for SAU to create a similar facility in line with its status as the major state university in South Arkansas.
