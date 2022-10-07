Nothing rocks Panthers Stadium quite like a meaningful Magnolia-Camden Fairview football game. Camden Fairview comes into the game 4-1 (2-0 Class 5A-South) with wins against El Dorado, Dollarway, Hot Springs Lakeside and Arkansas High, and a 41-21 loss to 2021 Class 4A runner-up Arkadelphia. Magnolia is off to its best start since 2006. The sixth game of 2006 was a 28-27 loss to Camden Fairview – Magnolia went on to a 9-2 season before losing to Nettleton in the first round of the playoffs. Should Magnolia win tonight, it has a decent shot of running the table if it can get past Little Rock Parkview on October 21. Parkview is 3-2 but the losses were to quality teams, Bryant and North Little Rock. One can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like in Panther Stadium in two weeks if Magnolia is 8-0 and Parkview is 5-2 – both unbeaten in conference play. If Magnolia needs any more motivation, since 2006, Camden Fairview leads the series 13-3. The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers the last two seasons. Magnolia pulled out a 7-6 win in 2019. Since 2006, Camden Fairview has beaten Magnolia by an average score of 37-17.
We asked SAU President Dr. Trey Berry how the new Mulerider Express route is doing. He reports that it has been so successful that a second van has been added. Mulerider Express provides hourly runs on weekdays from the Brinson Art Center to various business locations in Magnolia. He explains that there are simply many students who don’t have vehicles.
No idea how many South Arkansas residents will be affected by President Biden’s decision to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. We can’t imagine that it’s a huge deal. The feds don’t arrest people in South Arkansas for simple possession – they might be holding a bag while committing some other crime, but simple marijuana possession is unlikely to land many residents in the federal prison system. Biden’s move will be a big deal if governors follow suit in their states. Some states will, some states won’t. We do think the public is way ahead of the politicians on this point. Portrayal of decriminalization of marijuana as “soft on crime” doesn’t get much traction as more states opt to legalize marijuana use.
Just a statement of fact. The Libertarian Party is a half-century ahead of Democrats and Republicans on marijuana legalization.
Dairy Queen in Magnolia has reopened after a remodeling and pipe replacement. Crowd last night.
We did see the brightly-lit drone flying over the East Side Park area a couple of days ago. It was so bright we thought for a moment that it was a hovering helicopter, and we were a mile away.
Pizza Pizza.
Five years ago, we reported on the speech former Air Force One pilot Col. Mark Tillman gave during the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. It’s the honky tonk women that gimme, gimme, gimme the honky tonk blues.