We hardly have the words for Saturday’s violence in Dumas. Col. Bill Bryant, head of the Arkansas State Police, doesn’t have them, either. He said the death of one man and the wounding of 28 others in a single incident isn’t something one would expect in small-town Arkansas. Not expect? Where’s he been? We have not had the mass casualty count, thank goodness, but it hasn’t been for the local idiots’ lack of trying. Magnolia. El Dorado. Dumas. Every rural corner of South Arkansas knows what it’s like to have gunfire – often automatic or semi-automatic gunfire – break the night. People get shot and some die. Sometimes, it only takes one shot to create mass panic, as was the situation at the Columbia County Fair last September 25. Too many guns. Too much anger. Too little self-control and self-respect. Too little empathy. There’s so much gun-related violence in our nation that we’ve become complacent about it, like bad weather.
Schools have emptied – and probably a little bit of the town, too – for Spring Break week. Our only profound though about Spring Break week is that this means the Class of 2022 is now into its full sprint toward graduation. Parties. Gifts. Planning for the future. Diving into the life adventure ahead with all of its twists and turns and unknowns. Oh what fun!
We got a rather pushy push poll Thursday on the smart phone. It wanted to know how we stood about a prospective state constitutional amendment regarding the desire of Pope County (Russellville area) residents to stop construction of a casino there. The poll finally got so pushy that we finally quit saying what we though, and hit random answers. The poll was obvious in its support of casino construction on behalf of the current management. In our estimation, Arkansas voters did the wrong thing when they allowed the authorization of four casino locations across the state. Our own view is that casino construction should be allowed in all 75 counties, but on a local option basis. We think most counties would vote against casinos. Counties that wanted them could have them. What could be more fair? We could still vote in such an option statewide, by the way.
News broke over the weekend that the United States has transferred a large number of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia. Patriot missiles are assembled in Camden. Regular readers of this column know that we’re not fans of the Saudi regime. If anything, an arms embargo to Saudi Arabia is appropriate. We can think of several nations that are more deserving of urgent shipments of Patriot missiles. Отправить ракеты США на Украину.
My analyst told me.
Looks like Whataburger is going to beat Murphy USA to opening.
All these years later and we’re still getting emails from people abroad who promise to make us fabulously wealthy if we will only turn over our bank account information to them.
Ten years ago, we reported that Betsy Production Co. wanted to drill an oil well off Lelia Street in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.