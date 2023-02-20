Mike McNeill’s Diary is taking the Washington-Bates Holiday off. This column will return Tuesday.
Enjoy these news briefs from the Columbia Banner, a weekly newspaper published in Magnolia, in April and May, 1883 – 140 years ago.
April 26, 1883
Beef is selling in Camden at from 16 to 18 cents per pound. Pretty dear eating.
Beef will likely sell for 8 or 10 cents per pound in Magnolia this summer. The cattle are nearly all driven off to Texas, and sheep are scarce as locusts. What a pity. Milch cows sell readily for $20 to $30, nearly as much as can be gotten out of a 500-pound bale of cotton.
A commendable enterprise.
Beech Creek Lodge F&AM have appropriated money for the purpose of establishing a social library, and elected P.R. Hayes, Paul Dismukes, J.B. Rudd, Jesse Scott, C.N. Robinson, John Bolger and Prof. E.E. Strong Jr. as trustees, and P.R. Hayes was elected librarian. This spirit of enterprise is worthy of emulation by other lodges and communities.
The Storm.
The storm Saturday evening was more destructive in its ravages than we at first supposed. We learn that the farms of William Cheatham, D.R. Booth and Mrs. Burke, situated within a range of from 10 to 15 miles east of Magnolia, were seriously damaged. Every house on D.R. Booth’s place, with the exception of his dwelling, was blown down and a portion of the roof of his dwelling blown off.
William Cheatham’s place, we understand, was torn all to pieces, and Mrs. Burke’s farm had nearly everything swept off of it. We learn that a great many other parties were badly damaged, but so far have been unable to learn their names.
The storm did no damage in Magnolia, except blowing the sash out of a window in Mr. T.J. Grimmett’s house, and one sash out of Prof. Wolliever’s residence.
Mr. A.T. Dixon, who came down from Hope Saturday, informs us that he saw places along the road between Lamartine and Magnolia, where the ground was covered with large hail stones so thick that anyone could have loaded a wagon in 30 minutes and not put in a hail stone smaller than a hen’s egg.
Hail fell in the vicinity of Magnolia, Saturday evening last, as large as a hen’s egg, up about McNeill Junction, six miles north of here, the hail was quite heavy and large. The storm was of short duration, lasting only a few minutes.
We publish on our outside this week, quite a lengthy and interesting article on dynamite, nitro-glycerine, giant powder, etc., and how they are compounded. This powerful agency of destruction is made from very simple ingredients, which are easily procured. As this dangerous explosive is now creating such consternation and alarm in England, Ireland and Russia, it will prove of interest to our readers to know just how it is made.
Knight of Pythias
An order of the Knights of Pythias was organized here last Thursday night, when the following members were initiated: G.G. Wise, Dave Dixon, A.T. Dixon, C.T. Goode, C.J.R. Henry, R.R. Farrar, C.H. Couch, J.M. Beasley, E.T. Hutcheson, D.M. McKnight, T.J. Blewster, B.D. Denton, W.P. Lawson, J.H. Baker Jr., Z.L. Daniel, P. Loewenberg, A.J. Dennis, J.M. Kelso, A.L. Martin. C.R. Hutcheson, S.H. Power, S.O. Couch, A.E. E. Beasley and J.C. Barrett — Max Broh being already a member, makes a total membership of 25 charter members. The following officers were then elected.
Max Broh, S.P.C.; Dave Dixon, C.C.; R.R. Farrar, C.V.; G.G. Wise, prelate; W.P. Lawson, M.F.; W.A.E. Beasley, M. of E.; S.H. Power, K.R. and S.; Z.L. Daniel, M.A.; P. Loewenberg, O.G.; C.H. Couch, J.G.; J.M. Kelso, J.H. Baker and T.J. Blewster, P.C.s
We understand that a great quantity of ties and iron are being thrown off at the Junction. The laying of the track on the Y is progressing, and track laying on the branch is liable to be pushed forward at any time.
May 17, 1883
Dr. Phillips says here has been 12 births, 12 marriages and nine deaths in Magnolia during the past 12 months.
We learn that Mr. W.W. Souter made 17 bales of cotton on 14 acres of land this past year. Who can beat that?
We were shown through the new store of Thompson, Jacobs & Co., last Friday morning, and have no hesitancy in pronouncing it one of the best appointed business houses in all its departments and arrangements of any country retail store in the state.
One night last week the storehouse of J.M. Witt near Dorcheat was entered through the window by some unknown person and burglarized of $160 in gold, and about $25 worth of dry goods.
The grading is finished on the Magnolia branch road, though we do not expect the iron will be laid for one or two months yet. The iron ties that the company wishes to put on this road are north of the Arkansas River, and will not be shipped until the Rob Roy bridge is completed. Under our contract with Col. Paramore our commissioners could force the company to lay the track, at once, and put on sufficient rolling stock, though we do not think such compulsory action would be wise policy. This company has already done much for Magnolia, and will continue to do more. Though it is expensive and annoying to our business men, we think it prudent to wait patiently the action of the company. Let us be friends together. Our common interest demands it.
May 24, 1883
Mr. J.D. Zachry handed us a bunch of fine wheat heads last Saturday. He has six or seven acres that will be ready to cut in a week from now. Mr. Zachry says it pays to sow wheat, and he is one of our best farmers.
Two or three weeks ago in mentioning the names of the charter members of the Knights of Pythias, we neglected to mention two of our sterling citizens who were prominent on the list as charter members — Messrs. W.B. McNeill and J.L. Ellis. They were not initiated at the organization, but gave way to some of the younger members, and have been initiated since.
Prof. J.M. Williams had had his camera out this week, on our streets, and has been “shooting she off” at different prominent objects. He took a negative of the Magnolia High School — teachers, scholars, building, etc. He also took negatives of the courthouse, Magnolia Hotel and Todd House, Banner office, several store houses, residences, etc., and wanted to draw a bead on our bald head, but we wouldn’t take off our hat.