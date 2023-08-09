If we take into account what Albemarle Corporation, Tetra Technologies and Standard Lithium have said about their new or prospective bromine and lithium plants in Columbia and Lafayette counties, we’re up to capital expenditures of $2.7 billion, and about 300 new employees. Albemarle is in the first year of a $540 million, five-year expansion, which means it should be finished in 2027. Tetra Technologies wants to start building in 2024, and be done in 2026. Standard Lithium plans to start $1.3 billion in construction in 2025, and be producing lithium in 2027. Just wondering how things will look about mid-2026.
Some figures that we didn’t want to get lost in Standard Lithium’s breakdown of its estimated $1.274 billion construction estimate. It sets aside 20 percent for contingencies. The largest single expensive will be the construction of a brine wellfield at $237 million. That’s the drilling, pumps and pipes to reach the brine, not to mention the $68 million to get the brine from the wells to the processing facility. It will need 21 brine supply wells, and 22 injection wells. And those wells, pipes and pumps will need loving care through the years.
Don’t be surprised if various companies form partnerships to produce South Arkansas lithium. It’s already happened and will continue to happen.
One wonders if South Arkansas brine drillers who strike oil will start swearing.
A reminder to restaurants and other service businesses that SAU’s summer graduation is on Friday. Might want to plan on having additional staff.
Don’t know who paid for our supper at a local Mexican restaurant on Monday. But we do acknowledge and appreciate it. Thanks!
Hope voters turned down on Tuesday a proposed school tax millage increase. Voters in Prescott approved a higher school millage, and also passed a temporary sales tax to pay off a $2 million bill to Entergy Corporation.
Limey.
“Concomitant.” Now there’s a word you don’t see every day, but we managed to work it into Tuesday’s Diary. Our special search engine tells us that it’s the first time we’ve used that word in more than 13 years of publication. We’re fans of war-related documentaries. U.S. military officials in the 1960s favored it to describe one action in combination with a second action.
Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of Magnolia Arts, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia at noon Thursday. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
One year ago, we reported that the suspect in a deadly Magnolia shooting had been extradited following his arrest in Texas. CLICK HERE to see the story.
There’s still a little bit of summer vacation time left, so we’re polling on favorite types of vacation destinations. As for ourselves, there are some historic sites we’d like to see.
Big rain early Tuesday -- 4.78 inches in our gauge. We're up to 5.11 inches for August and 52.26 inches for the year. We're well on the way to having one of our wettest years lately.
We were overflown about 4:15 a.m. today by a Ukraine Airalliance Antonov AN-12, flying from Toronto to Houston at about 26,000 feet, according to FlightAware. That's a rare-enough four-engine turboprop built by the Soviets in the early Cold War days.
