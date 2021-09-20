COVID-19 created or made worse shortages for certain products and services. One shortage that we missed involves carbon dioxide – CO2. In the atmosphere, CO2 is a “greenhouse gas.” However, CO2 is also one of our most important industrial compounds that is used extensively as a chemical solvent, in welding, in the oil and gas industry, in fertilizer production, and as the “fizz” in carbonated beverages. There are many other uses of CO2 as a refrigerant. If you have ever bought frozen beef, pork, or chicken, you have bought a product that was flash frozen with CO2. The animals – alive or dead – were likely run through a C02 stunning or freezing process on their way to your table. In its frozen form, CO2 is best known as “dry ice.” And it is the latter application through which the CO2 shortage caught our attention last week. It seems that Great Britain is facing a major CO2 shortage with the closure by CF Industries of two fertilizer plants. The plants account for about half of England’s CO2 supply. The British Poultry Council warned the government that this will have an immediate impact on the packaging and chilling of chickens, and called for the food industry to receive priority for CO2. According to the website PoliticsHome, the government is less worried about the CO2 shortage as it is about Britain’s own COVID-19 problems and truck driver shortages. The shortage has “resulted in household names like McDonald’s, Gregg’s and the Co-op running out of certain items in recent weeks, with the disruption expected to worsen in the coming weeks in the run-up to Christmas,” said PoliticsHome. Soooooo, what does any of this have to do with South Arkansas? If you haven’t noticed, CO2 production has become a bigger thing in our region. The U.S. experienced a CO2 shortage last year and American industry continues to respond to it. In May, Continental Carbonic announced in May that it will create a new CO2 facility in El Dorado, hiring 60 people. President Dennis Harris said at the time that the El Dorado area has a dependable raw material stream of CO2, and that it has a long-term deal with LSB Industries for that stream. LSB runs El Dorado Chemical, which generates fertilizer ingredients. Last week, Standard Lithium of Canada, Aqualung Carbon Capture of Norway, and Texas-owned Mission Creek Resources, announced a pilot project to capture CO2 from Mission Creek’s natural gas processing plant in the Philadelphia community south of Magnolia. CO2 is about to become a big component of South Arkansas’ natural resources cornucopia of timber, bromine, petroleum, natural gas, lithium and, some day, lignite.
The Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show is back! With last year’s COVID-19 shutdown behind it, the fair hopes that the public will turn out to enjoy the rides, events, exhibits, food and fellowship for which the fair is famous. Tuesday’s forecast calls for rain, but it will usher in the first day of fall Wednesday with clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s for the rest of the week – in other words, perfect outdoor conditions. Best wishes to the exhibitors, vendors, ride operators and all of the participants for a great Columbia County Fair.
Turkey leg.
Our friends at TXKToday.com report that the 2021 Mistletoe Market has been cancelled for a second year. Market runner Junior League of Texarkana is working to transition Mistletoe Market into virtual events, and other fundraising activities.
Does your civic group, school, church or other organization have a big event planned for fall? Let us know. Send us an email at news@magnoliareporter.com.
The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission has posted 2020-21 deer harvest numbers by county. The South Arkansas numbers:
Columbia – 4,330
Ashley – 2,748
Bradley – 5,274
Calhoun – 3,648
Chicot – 867
Clark – 5,915
Cleveland – 4,895
Dallas – 4,903
Desha – 2,475
Drew -- 4,571
Hempstead – 3,102
Howard – 2,824
Lafayette – 1,626
Lincoln – 2,839
Little River – 2,665
Miller – 1,523
Nevada – 3,743
Ouachita – 4,385
Pike – 4,135
Sevier – 2,462
Union – 7,039
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.