No telling how many ways we’ve seen people spell our last name. About four out of five times, you just have to let it pass. Usually, it’s not that important. It’s not really important that election officials in a few Arkansas counties have misspelled the first name of Jake Bequette, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate. He thinks it’s a pretty big deal and with the election only days away, he’s suing the state and some county election commissions for proper name recognition. Seriously? No one took this kid aside and said, “Son, you’re trailing badly in the polls to an incumbent, two-term senator from your own party. Make light of this. Tell people, ‘I don’t care what they call me, just so long as they call me “Senator.” You’re not going to win this one. This is the race you use to position yourself for something else down the line. Arkansans don’t vote for sore losers. Get over it.” But, that’s us.
You may have seen the pole that’s been mounted on the Jefferson Street side of the Square Park. Bonnie Keith of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce told the Rotary Club on Thursday that it will be used to help string lights over the park to make it more festive at night. Square Park will host the Friday concert and Saturday awards ceremony at the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off.
A potential project for Square Park involves large sun shades that can be raised and lowered. Throwing some shade on Square Park would make it more usable during the blistering summer months. This is a project waiting for the person or group that wants to take it by the horns.
The E. coli report from Lake Columbia’s swimming area should not be a cause for alarm. This is a common occurrence at lakes after waterfowl move on. The water that the City of Magnolia draws from the lake, and distributes to its citizens and water associations, goes through the huge filtering tank at the Sterling Lacy Water Plant for the removal of large and small contaminants. The water is treated using natural and chemical processes and it’s as safe as you’ll find anywhere – unless you have your own well down in the Sparta Aquifer. It does sometimes have a touch of the chlorine – we alluded to that a few days ago. But we have no problem using it.
For the record, the E. coli report is a good reason to sing the praises of the Arkansas Department of Health. It means that the department is doing its job in Columbia County – monitoring potential public health problems and taking action when necessary.
How we could have let 12 years go by without starting a desktop file for screen shots, entitled, “Not Everyone is a Fan”?
Today is Friday the 13th. It’s the only Friday the 13th this year. There will be two in 2023, in January and October.
Tick tock, Charles.
Among the March building permits in the City of Magnolia was a small $3,000 project at 915 E. Main for construction of a drive-through window. That’s the address of the former II Brothers Italian Restaurant, which closed just prior to the pandemic. So, we’re looking forward to … something.
