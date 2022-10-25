Vote “no” on Issue 1. Approval of Issue 1 would allow the Arkansas General Assembly to call itself into a special session at any time, and to set the agenda for those sessions. It would throw out any pretense that legislators should be part-time and that the legislature’s ability to act on anything should have a time-limited window. We trust our governors, of either legacy party, to use their power to call special sessions judiciously and only for the most extraordinary of circumstances. We don’t want the legislature to convene whenever a few members get burrs under their saddles. If you’re a conservative, and if you support limited government, you must oppose Issue 1. And if you’re conservative, but recognize that political power almost always devolves to the point where another political party is in control, you certainly wouldn’t want that party to be able to convene the legislature on a whim. No to Issue 1.
We were able to vote on Monday, the first day of early voting for the 2022 general election. We went to the County Annex just before 5 p.m. and were the only voters in line. A total of 281 votes were cast Monday, according to the Columbia County Clerk's Office.
The outdoor sign situation has become so bad in Magnolia that you can’t even see the signs for other signs. It wouldn’t be hard for the Magnolia Planning Commission to adopt the following standard: All business signage must be mounted on the front and/or side wall of the business, or in the style of a monument not to exceed three feet in height. That’s what nice-looking communities do. Planning Commission: What's stopping you? Do you like these ugly outdoor signs?
News headline: “Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after meeting with King Charles III.” Wonder what odds the British bookies would have given us two months ago on such a headline.
Repeating for those who missed the word earlier. That’s a retaining pond that the city is building on the former Pittman property off East Columbia Street. CLICK HERE for more.
Five years ago, we reported that the former Jaycees building on Frederick Street was being sold by the City of Magnolia to Resurrection Ministries. CLICK HERE to see the story.
As an historical note, this is the day when it is proper to celebrate that we haven’t been nuclear ash for the past 60 years. Today and tomorrow mark the anniversary of the height of tensions during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Anyone 65 or younger who wants to learn more can find many dependable book and documentary sources online.
We had fun with our Facebook readers last night. We asked them which household product they buy that must be brand-name. CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page. Lots of brand loyalty out there, despite the wide availability of generic products.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.