Looking for news about lithium on the internet is something that we used to do every few days. Now it’s become a task that we perform every few hours. With so many players and so much happening, one never knows when something is likely to break. Standard Lithium’s announcement of plans to move forward with a quarter-billion-dollar facility in Union County broke in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Being the night owls that we are, we stumbled on it within about 15 minutes of Standard Lithium’s posting. So things are moving fast with potential lithium production in South Arkansas and the interest in it is global. There’s a lot of affinity for the closed-loop nature of our brine potential – pumping saltwater out of the earth, extracting the lithium, and then pumping the water back. Environmentally and aesthetically, it runs rings around open pit and evaporation processes. There’s even more interest in that the production is U.S.-based, with the goal of making the United States a net lithium producer rather than an importer.
Last week’s news that Australian company Daytona Lithium is acquiring mineral leases in Lafayette County was curious. It seems to us that its interest is more speculative than having any real interest in producing lithium itself. But that’s not a bad thing. Property owners stand to profit.
We expect that by Friday, we’ll have SAU’s fall 2023 enrollment numbers. Our hope is that it will be close to the record fall enrollment of 5,094 set last fall, which was a 15 percent increase over the previous year. A modest increase would be fine and allow the university to catch its breath.
Sorry, governor, but the flight log of the state airplane is as much a public record as public records get. Refusing an FOI request based on security concerns is nonsense, especially since the information is released after the fact. If you were running for governor as an insurgent against a Republican incumbent, or a strong Democrat, we guarantee that you’d be asking for those records and would have every right to receive them. The best and most transparent thing to do is to simply print out the records every week and stuff them in the mail slots at the Capitol Press Room. Then it wouldn’t be an issue.
We’re fine with the governor having access to a state airplane or helicopter. Arkansans expect to see their governor in their hometowns on a regular basis. From Little Rock, it’s a three-hour-plus drive to any corner of the state, but only about 35 minutes in a pressurized twin-engine turboprop. It does allow the governor to be in three or four places in the state in a single day if necessary. We allow that a governor’s time is valuable. State aircraft access is certainly a nice perk of office, but a fair one. A distinction has to be made between using state transport for the legitimate activities of the governor – especially when it comes to executive travel for economic development purposes -- and political fundraising and vacationing. Release the logs.
Air safety and state governors don’t have the best track record. Oregon, Missouri, Montana and South Dakota have all lost sitting governors in plane crashes. U.S. senators and representatives die in airplane crashes with some regularity. We clearly remember following Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson to the Marshall, TX, airport one stormy afternoon in the 1990s just to make sure her plane made it off the ground. The common element in most politician-involved fatal crashes is much the same for most fatal airplane crashes. Pilots took off in weather conditions they knew, or should have known, could get worse and for which they were inadequately experienced. And the awful part is that frequently the best course is to have another cup of coffee in the airport lounge and wait out the weather for an hour or two.
No, Rockport and Malvern. If your SCV chapter really wants to put a 20x20 rebel flag atop a 40-foot pole along Interstate 30, we’ll have to drive on for gasoline or a burger. The United States has only one flag.
SAU plays football tonight in Oklahoma. Magnolia has a bye week this week.
