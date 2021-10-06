The Magnolia School Board decided at the start of the school year to require mask wearing as a means to tamp down COVID-19 infections, so long as Columbia County’s “positivity rate” -- the percentage of tests performed for COVID-19 that were positive for the virus – was 8 percent or higher. This kept masks in place for two months until Monday night, when the rate was finally declared under 8 percent. It was the right decision to require masking, and it’s the right decision to release the requirement now. As we write this, there is only one case of COVID-19 within the Magnolia School District. We hope that the entire district will soon be virus free. There are many Arkansas school districts that are still suffering with COVID-19 infections. Fifty-five Arkansas districts still have active case numbers in double digits. In our area, Union County still suffers the highest rates of new cases. Ultimately, the COVID battle is an example of all we can do is all we can do. Get vaccinated. Keep guarding your health and the health of others. Watch for the signs of COVID-19 infection and act appropriately. The Magnolia School District is a good bellwether for the local situation. If it thinks masks are appropriate, they’re appropriate.
Raytheon – and therefore South Arkansas – is out of the running to produce a U.S. variant of Israel’s Iron Dome missile interceptor system. Raytheon never announced publicly where it might produce its version in conjunction with Israeli defense contractor Rafael. But you can bet that the interest of Arkansas’ congressional delegation in Iron Dome, and now its deafening silence on the subject, likely had something to do with Raytheon’s production plans. The defense press says that the “Enduring Shield” system created by Leidos subsidiary Dynetics won a “shoot out” for the program. Dynetics will produce the system in Huntsville, AL, and Lawton, OK.
Watching the lithium news front, Lilac Solutions announced that it has received $150 million in funding for its process to extract the powerful element from brine resources. We presume Lilac Solutions got a little bit of schooling from Standard Lithium, which is already using its own process to extract lithium from South Arkansas brine. Standard Lithium is past the pilot plant stage.
Our neighbors at the Magnolia Bake Shop have lengthened their business hours to 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe mildly surprised us during the last election cycle when he did, in fact, run for re-election when we had indications that he might not. So, his announcement today that he will retire at the end of his term in 2022 isn’t a surprise. Loe has been a major advocate for upgrading technology within the Sheriff’s Office, which has provided his deputies with modern tools. We suspect he will be glad to relieve himself of having to run the Justice and Detention Facility, which is on the path toward replacement after only 20 years in service. Who will succeed Sheriff Loe? We imagine at least a couple of current deputies will jump into the race, along with 2-3 other people who want to be sheriff. If four or five people get into it, it could be one of the most expensive political races in county history.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.