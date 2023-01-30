More details about Monday morning’s mass escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility will be forthcoming in the next few days and weeks, especially having to do with “how.” Right now, the priority is the capture of the three remaining escapees, including murder suspect Rico J. Rose. It sounds tripe, but it could have been worse. The escapees apparently got access to jail keys and there’s no telling yet how many prisoners had the opportunity to escape, but didn’t do so. Including Rose, there are seven people held at the county jail on capital murder charges, and an eighth for manslaughter. Four of the capital murder suspects who remain as prisoners were alleged to have been involved with the 2020 SAU homicide case.
It is a subtle distinction, but an important one. We make a distinction between “prisoners” and “inmates.” Prisoners are people who are held in confinement but who have not yet been convicted of a crime. While there are past criminal records involved, we’re calling Monday’s escapees “prisoners” and not “inmates.” Inmates are incarcerated persons who have been convicted of a crime.
Monday’s mass escape is bound to add fuel to county officials who want to see a new county jail built. The 2000-built jail has had several problems, mostly having to do with its roof. We’ve tried to get people interesting in bidding for a state prison that might also incorporate a county jail but there’s been little interest up to this point.
Irony. Preacher made a cultural reference Sunday to "The Shawshank Redemption."
Looks like Dorothy’s Diner off the Magnolia Square may open any day.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The Hoo-mon left your feline reporter in charge of the office on Friday while he made his annual trip to Oaklawn Park for a decent corned beef sandwich. He calls it the “$100 sandwich.” He did express gratitude that I did not re-arrange the office in his absence.
There’s a chance for up to a quarter-inch of ice tonight and early Tuesday in South Arkansas. Plan accordingly. We bought some bottles of water and a package of buns as prep, but we needed them anyway.
Chiefs or Eagles? That’s the question in our new opinion poll this morning. We think Chiefs, but pulling for Eagles out of the Cowboys’ NFC East. Cast your vote. The last time we asked this question, our readers incorrectly picked the Bengals over the Rams.
Ten years ago, we reported that three South Carolina residents apparently drowned when their vehicle left Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. CLICK HERE to see the story.
