Our top story today details the proposal of Southern Arkansas University to convert its Laney Farm property into the “SAU Outdoor Campus.” CLICK HERE to see the story. This means that after 17 years of ownership, occasional use by some of its departments, and the installation of a trap-shooting range, the university has decided that a partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the best way to take the 652 acres toward its best and highest uses – an outdoor classroom for biology, conservation and wildlife and land management, and for outdoor recreation with a pond, hiking trails and an archery range. We’re compelled to point out that SAU is proposing to do on a grander scale what Logoly State Park has been doing for 44 years. And they’re within walking distance. Logoly is operated by the Arkansas State Parks system. Logoly was created as Arkansas’ first environmental education state park on 370 acres just southeast of McNeil. Logoly is in an old-growth forest and features a visitor center with interactive exhibits, bathhouse, camping, pavilion and picnic sites, a pond and hiking trails. Now there’s an idea – somehow linking the SAU Outdoor Campus with Logoly State Park to create an outdoor education complex to rival that of any state.
The SAU Outdoor Campus proposal was discussed at Thursday’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting. The meeting also dealt with some other South Arkansas issues. Director Austin Booth was authorized to execute a right-of-way easement with ArDOT to accommodate the expansion of Arkansas 387 near White Oak Lake in Nevada County. He was also authorized to issue a permanent right-of-way easement and temporary construction easement to Camden Water Utilities for construction of a sanitary sewer main line through commission property. Lastly, the commission approved the purchase of 1.13 acres of property along Mercer Bayou at Sulphur River WMA to ensure any future work on the area will be contained within AGFC-owned land.
In other outdoor news, a Columbia County incorporation caught our eyes. Jeremy Mass of Taylor has incorporated Piney Woods Resort LLC. The resort plans to have 37 recreation vehicle spaces with electricity and other amenities around a pond. It will be located along County Road 20 on the northeast side of Taylor, near the old nursing home. CLICK HERE to see the Facebook page. With its proximity to Lake Erling and Lake Columbia, and Muddy Bottom ATV Park in Sarepta, one imagines that a first-class RV park in Taylor will do well.
A lightning strike was reported Thursday night at a house on Belair Street.
We recorded only a trace of rain on Thursday -- 2.51 inches for the month, 32.51 inches for the year.
The Great Outdoors.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.