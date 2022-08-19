Southern Arkansas University students – and anyone else looking for a job – there are plenty available in Magnolia and the surrounding areas. We suggest that you look at the website or Facebook page of almost any retailer, restaurant, professional office or industry, or just walk through the front door and ask to visit with the owner or a manager. Full-time, part-time, temporary, special project – jobs are out there. It helps if you have skills pertinent to a particular business. But, we’d venture to say if you fulfill a commitment to show up for work, can pass a drug test (if they give you one or not), and a trainable, almost any place of business in town can find a slot for you. Check them out.
The City of Magnolia is performing an impressive amount of work to build a water retention pond on the former Pittman property off East Columbia Street. On Thursday, there was still a detour in effect using Pittman and Joy streets to get around work on Columbia. Everyone hopes that the pond will curb the flooding on Smith, McNeil, North, Dudney and East Main during heavy rainfall.
We’re told that the Magnolia School District had expected to receive the metal for the Magnolia Middle School breezeway a couple of weeks ago. But it looks like it could be a couple of months before the material is in hand.
Columbia Christian, Emerson, Lafayette County, Magnolia, Nevada, Taylor – email your sports reports to news@magnoliareporter.com . If you cannot provide a written summary, take a good photo of the scorebook and game stats for BOTH teams and send them. Also, give us numbered rosters for BOTH teams (complete names – no M. McNeill). We can only report those games for which we receive information.
Sold my soul to the ink cartridge store.
Five years ago, we reported on a rattlesnake invading the back yard of a Taylor family. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Hydro, the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax, is shutting down its primary aluminum production facility in Slovakia. It cites the Slovakian government’s failure to implement European Union’s CO2 compensation framework, which prevents its Slovalco operation from entering into long-term power contracts.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.