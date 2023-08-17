We got the news while traveling on Wednesday morning that the Magnolia Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant had been closed. That may say something in itself about the situation, as it had apparently been closed for a couple of days before we got the word. And apparently, it comes as a surprise to absolutely no one in Magnolia. While we like KFC chicken, restaurant operations here have seemed strange during the past couple of years. It has never been what we would describe as “busy.” Few patrons or cars in the lot. We’ve had some odd experiences there, too, including one occasion when we were told the store had run out of chicken. How is that even possible? Lastly, and this is both instructive and a warning: In recent years, there was no real community-based presence. Up until his death in 2014, you knew that Guy Lightfoot had the franchise. Since his death, few knew who was running the place. Community-based ownership and management is a big deal. It builds respect, loyalty and customer base. KFC lost that here and never got it back.
We asked the city’s economic development director, Ellie Baker, for her reaction to the KFC closure. We agree with her assessment, which was this: “It’s actually a great opportunity property for something different to open in its place. Glass half full.”
We know that there was a heavy police presence at the Mockingbird-Pearce intersection this morning. We’ve been promised more details from the Magnolia Police Department later.
Your news tips are always appreciated.
Honestly, Dollar General stores are popping up like Burma Shave signs. Wonder how many kids won’t catch the cultural reference. (Think Buc-ees.)
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet in August.
Remember that this is the Third Thursday, Meet Me at the Square night in Magnolia. Many downtown businesses will be open until 8 p.m. The north and south sides of the square will be blocked off and food trucks will be present.
Coaches: Send us a roster of your team, and shoot a copy of your sports scorebook and email it to us at news@magnoliareporter.com. We can make a story out of that.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.